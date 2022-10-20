Canadian singer Jacob Hoggard sentenced for sexual assault

TORONTO (AP) — A judge has sentenced musician Jacob Hoggard to five years in prison after he was found guilty earlier this year of sexually assaulting an Ottawa woman. Hoggard was the front man for the Canadian band Hedley. Justice Gillian Roberts said she accepted the woman’s testimony in its entirety. The 2016 sexual assault took place in a Toronto hotel room and the Ottawa woman told Hoggard’s sentencing hearing that what happened will haunt her for the rest of her life. Hoggard’s band, Hedley, rose to fame in Canada after he came in third on the reality show “Canadian Idol” in 2004.

