Cops: Buried car found on Silicon Valley home’s property

ATHERTON, Calif. (AP) — Police are digging into why someone buried a car several feet deep in the yard of a multi-million dollar Northern California home in the 1990s and left unused bags of concrete inside. Police say the car was discovered Thursday morning by landscapers in the affluent town of Atherton in Silicon Valley. Cadaver dogs alerted to possible human remains, but none had been found more than 12 hours after the car was recovered. Police believe the car was buried 4 to 5 feet deep in the 1990s, before the current owners bought the home. Atherton is one of the wealthiest towns in the U.S., with about 7,000 residents within its nearly 5 square miles.

