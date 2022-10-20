Latest Harvey Weinstein trial seats jury of 9 men, 3 women

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A jury of nine men and three women has been selected in the Los Angeles rape and sexual assault trial of Harvey Weinstein, and opening statements are set to start Monday. The jury was seated Thursday after a selection process involving a pool of 225 potential jurors who were summoned last week. Eight alternate jurors were also chosen. The 70-year-old former movie mogul, who is already serving a 23-year sentence for a conviction in New York, has pleaded not guilty in Los Angeles to four counts of rape and seven other counts of sexual assault.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.