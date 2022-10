Lucinda Williams’ memoir of childhood, career out April 23

NEW YORK (AP) — One of the music world’s most articulate and introspective performers, Lucinda Williams, has a memoir coming out next spring. The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter has a deal with Crown for “Don’t Tell Anybody the Secrets I Told You,” scheduled for April 23. Williams, 69, will look back to her wandering childhood, when she lived in 12 different places by age 18, and trace her rise in the music business. Her albums include “Sweet Old World,” “Car Wheels on a Gravel Road” and “Down Where the Spirit Meets the Bone.”

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.