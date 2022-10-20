Missing Princeton student found dead, authorities say

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a Princeton University student from Ohio who went missing near campus roughly a week ago has been found dead. Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri said 20-year-old Misrach Ewunetie was found by an employee outside on the campus facilities grounds behind tennis courts at about 1 p.m. He said there were no obvious signs of “foul play,” but an official cause of death will be determined after a medical examiner’s review. An extensive search was launched for Ewunetie after she was reported missing, and a large law enforcement presence remained on campus and in nearby areas Thursday.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.