Nevada voters weigh state version of Equal Rights Amendment

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada voters are deciding whether to adopt an Equal Rights Amendment into their state constitution, which would add language guaranteeing equal rights to groups of people who have historically been discriminated against. Though it shares its namesake, the state’s Equal Rights Amendment is more wide-ranging than the federal version, which Nevada adopted in 2017. If voters approve Question 1, they would amend Nevada’s constitution to ensure equal rights for all, “regardless of race, color, creed, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, age, disability, ancestry, or national origin.” Opponents warn of encroaching liberal social norms.

By GABE STERN Associated Press/Report for America

