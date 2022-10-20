Rape accuser testifies against filmmaker Paul Haggis

NEW YORK (AP) — A woman who has accused filmmaker Paul Haggis of raping her has told a jury that she felt ‘like a trapped animal’ during the 2013 encounter. She testified Thursday in the civil trial in her lawsuit against the Oscar winner. She says she accepted his offer of a ride home from a movie premiere, and then of a drink at his New York apartment, but made clear to him she had no sexual interest. Haggis maintains the 2013 encounter was consensual, and his lawyer has argued that the woman called it rape because she’s out for money.

