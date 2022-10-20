Rio Grande managers eye federal cash for western drought

WASHINGTON (AP) — Water managers and officials on the Rio Grande are hopeful more federal money will reach their communities and bring attention to the challenges facing one of North America’s longest rivers. With $4 billion in the Biden administration’s climate measure to address drought, some officials argue cities and farms in the Rio Grande basin have been overlooked while facing just as many problems as others in the drought-stricken West. The money from the federal spending package has not yet been fully allocated, but priority will be given to states served by the Colorado River and other basins affected by drought. Officials in New Mexico and Texas want the Rio Grande to be included.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.