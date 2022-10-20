Travelers are skipping challenging drives with RV delivery

RV delivery is a growing trend that allows travelers to enjoy all of the conveniences of staying in an RV without actually having to drive it. Several companies offer delivery services for customers who rent, which can not only be more convenient, but also more affordable. Renters can save on lodging costs, particularly in destinations with limited hotel availability. Insurance for a delivered RV will also be cheaper. It might not work for everyone, though, because not all campgrounds allow delivery, and some delivery fees might eat into the potential cost savings.

