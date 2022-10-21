Italy’s far-right leader formally asks for mandate to govern

ROME (AP) — Italian far-right leader Giorgia Meloni says she and her allies have asked the nation’s president to give her the mandate to assemble a new government. Meloni and her allies met briefly with Sergio Mattarella on Friday at the presidential palace. A palace official indicated to reporters that a decision by Mattarella might be announced later on Friday. If Meloni succeeds in forming a government, Italy would have its first far-right-led government since the end of World War II and she would be the first woman to become premier.

