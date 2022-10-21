Live updates | Russia-Ukraine War

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov says Russian President Vladimir Putin has been open for negotiations with Ukraine “from the very beginning,” and “nothing has changed” in that respect. Peskov was commenting on remarks made by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan who said that Putin appeared to be “much softer and more open to negotiations” than in the past. Russian officials have repeatedly said they would not negotiate the return of the four Ukrainian regions Moscow illegally annexed last month. Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy last month ruled out any talks with Moscow as long as Putin remains president.

By The Associated Press

