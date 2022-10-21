Pakistan’s election commission disqualifies ex-PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Officials say Pakistan’s elections commission has disqualified the country’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan for five years from holding public office on charges of unlawfully selling state gifts and concealing assets. The ruling is likely to deepen lingering political turmoil in the impoverished country. Khan’s spokesman, Fawad Chaudhry, told reporters Friday that the Election Commission of Pakistan announced the much-awaited verdict in the capital, Islamabad. Chaudhry condemned the disqualification of Khan from taking part in politics. According to legal experts, Khan will lose his seat in the National Assembly under the verdict. The latest decision comes months after the parliament ousted Khan through a no-confidence vote.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.