Trial testimony ends for 3 tied to Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot
By ED WHITE
Associated Press
Both sides have rested their case in the trial of three men charged with assisting a 2020 plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. An undercover FBI agent told jurors that leader Adam Fox talked favorably about the Wolverine Watchmen. It was a paramilitary group whose members included Joe Morrison, Pete Musico and Paul Bellar. The three men are not accused of having a direct role in the scheme to kidnap the Democratic governor. The main charge is providing material support for a terrorist act, especially gun drills and ambush training in Jackson County. The trial in state court is an offshoot of the main case handled in federal court in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Closing arguments are set for Monday after prosecutors and defense lawyers rested their case Friday.