Trump ally Steve Bannon faces sentencing for contempt

WASHINGTON (AP) — Steve Bannon, a longtime ally of former President Donald Trump, is scheduled to be sentenced Friday in federal court in Washington. He was convicted of defying a subpoena from the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. In July, Bannon was convicted of two counts of contempt of Congress: one for refusing to sit for a deposition and the other for refusing to provide documents. Prosecutors have asked the judge in his case to impose a hefty sentence of six months in jail. Bannon’s lawyers have argued their client deserves a sentence of probation.

