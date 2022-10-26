Judge considers stopping Arizona ballot drop box watchers

PHOENIX (AP) — A federal judge in Arizona says he hopes to decide by Friday whether to order members of a group to stop monitoring outdoor ballot drop boxes in the state’s largest county. The effort by the group Clean Elections USA has sparked allegations of voter intimidation. The groups Arizona Alliance for Retired Americans and Voto Latino asked U.S. District Judge Michael Liburdi on Wednesday to prevent members of Clean Elections USA from gathering within sight of drop boxes in Maricopa County and from following voters and taking photos and videos of them and their cars. The attorney for Clean Elections USA said such a broad restraining order would be unconstitutional.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.