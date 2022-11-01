Japan’s capital begins same-sex partnership recognition

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s capital has begun issuing certificates recognizing same-sex couples, becoming the largest municipality to do so in a country in which same-sex marriage is not allowed. The certificates are not legally binding but allow same-sex partners to apply for public housing like married couples and give them access to medical and criminal data that was only available to kin. Support for sexual diversity has grown slowly in Japan, and legal protections are still lacking for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people. They often face discrimination at school, work and at home, causing many to hide their sexual identities.

