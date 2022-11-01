Libertarian ends Arizona Senate bid, endorses GOP’s Masters

PHOENIX (AP) — The Libertarian candidate for U.S. Senate from Arizona, Marc Victor, dropped out of the race Tuesday and urged his supporters to vote for Republican Blake Masters. Victor’s endorsement could help Masters further narrow the gap with Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly in a race that’s expected to be one of the closest in the country. Some Republicans had worried that Victor would act as a spoiler, drawing votes from right-leaning voters who might have otherwise supported Masters. The impact will be blunted, however, because the decision comes so close to the election that Victor’s name will still appear on all ballots.

