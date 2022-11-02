Angry crowds set fire to UN vehicles in eastern Congo

GOMA, Congo (AP) — Angry crowds in eastern Congo have set fire to U.N. vehicles as frustrations mount over the advance of M23 rebels. The violence late Tuesday came amid false rumors that the U.N. had transported rebels. Protesters said they were angry because they had to flee their homes because of the rebel violence. The unrest came after the U.N. peacekeeping mission announced hours earlier that it was making a strategic withdrawal from the embattled town of Rumangabo. The M23 group re-emerged last November after a decade of being dormant. Over the weekend, the rebels doubled the territory they hold after seizing control of two major towns.

