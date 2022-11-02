Biden to speak on threats to democracy ahead of midterms

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will deliver remarks on threats to democracy, as he seeks to raise the stakes for voters before next week’s midterm elections. Biden has repeatedly said “democracy is on the ballot” on Nov. 8. Biden will speak Wednesday evening from Washington’s Union Station, blocks from the site of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol. White House senior adviser Anita Dunn tells Axios that Biden will speak from Capitol Hill because “that is where there was an attempt to subvert our democracy.” The Democratic president last delivered a primetime speech on Sept. 1 outside Independence Hall in Philadelphia, in which he condemned the “MAGA forces” of former President Donald Trump.

