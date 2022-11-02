Cambodia to send deminers to help train Ukrainians

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen has agreed to send deminers to help train Ukrainians in clearing land mines planted by Russian forces during their invasion. Cambodia’s foreign ministry says Hun Sen made the commitment to send trainers, in collaboration with Japan, during a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Cambodia became one of the world’s most heavily mined countries during almost three decades of war that ended in 1998. Since then, a large number of mines and other unexploded ordnance have been removed and destroyed and Cambodian deminers have become among the world’s most experienced. Several thousand have been sent in the last decade under United Nations auspices to work in Africa and the Middle East.

