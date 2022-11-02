Egypt calls for pledge fulfillments at climate conference

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt’s foreign minister has urged world leaders and negotiators to deliver on previously made pledges to battle climate change ahead of this month’s U.N. summit. Sameh Shoukry is president of the COP27 climate change conference to be held in the Egyptian resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh on Nov. 6-18. He said Wednesday that participants should aim to take “meaningful and tangible steps” to implement the 2015 Paris climate accord. The Paris Agreement aims to keep global temperatures from rising another degree Celsius (1.8 Fahrenheit) between now and 2100. It’s a key demand of poor countries ravaged by rising sea levels and other effects of climate change.

