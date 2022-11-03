After Louisiana derailment, acid leak evacuation extended

PAULINA, La. (AP) — Authorities in southeast Louisiana’s St. James Parish are allowing some residents in the Paulina community to return to their homes a day after a train derailment caused a sulfuric acid spill. But some people who live closer to the spill site are still being told to stay away while authorities check for any contamination from acid vapors. St. James officials say government-paid hotel stays for evacuated residents were authorized for a second night Thursday as the assessment and decontamination continued. About 200 homes were evacuated after the Wednesday afternoon derailment of Canadian National railroad cars roughly 40 miles west of New Orleans.

