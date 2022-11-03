Pittsburgh cops didn’t attend funeral where shooting hurt 6

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh officials have admitted that although a police presence had been requested at a funeral last week where a shooting left six people injured, no officers showed up for the event. Acting Police Chief Thomas Stangrecki said in a statement Thursday that the officers involved will face disciplinary action, which will be handled internally. It wasn’t clear if police failed to respond to the funeral request or if they did respond and failed to show. A department spokesperson said the reason behind the unfulfilled request remains under investigation. Six people were injured when two shooters opened fire outside the Destiny of Faith Church on Oct. 28. Five of the victims were shot, while the other was injured in the melee.

