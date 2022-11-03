Vermont man convicted of murder in wife’s cleaver killing

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont man charged with killing his wife with a meat cleaver and injuring his mother-in-law five years ago has been found guilty of murder. A jury on Thursday convicted Aita Gurung of Burlington of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder. Gurung was originally charged with murder in his wife’s death, but the charges were dropped in 2019 by the county prosecutor, who said evidence showed he was legally insane at the time. Then-Attorney General T.J. Donovan refiled the charges months later after Gov. Phil Scott asked him to review the case. The attorney general’s office says the court on Thursday ordered Gurung to remain hospitalized in a mental health facility pending a status hearing.

