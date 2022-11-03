BOSTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris has been campaigning all across the country — not for herself but to boost Democratic candidates as her party struggles to keep control of Congress and statehouses. It’s a chance for her to flex her political muscles two years after her own presidential bid failed. Campaigning in Boston this week, Harris declared, “Elections matter … and the stakes are high.” Harris has faced special scrutiny as the first woman and person of color to be vice president. Allies say she’s found a degree of stability after a rocky start. And there’s plenty of quiet talk — though not by her — about her chances if she goes for the top job again some day.

