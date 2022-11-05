EXPLAINER: Qatar’s vast wealth helps it host FIFA World Cup

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Qatar is home to roughly 2.6 million people, but a small fraction of that — around 12% — are Qatari citizens. They enjoy massive wealth and benefits fueled by Qatar’s shared control of one of the world’s largest reserves of natural gas. Oil and gas have made the 50-year-old country fantastically wealthy and influential. When World Cup fans descend on Qatar this month to attend the tournament, they’ll arrive at one of the world’s newest airports, where expensive artwork, indoor water installations and luxury designer shops relay Qatar’s vast wealth. When visitors step out into the capital, Doha, they’ll see modern skyscrapers, man-made islands, architecturally stunning museums and a stream of luxury hotels.

