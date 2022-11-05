Former officer: Alabama ‘not in control’ of state prisons

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A former corrections officer said Alabama is no longer in control of its prisons and said he believes federal officials should intervene in the system. Stacy George, who recently resigned after 13 1/2 years at Limestone Correctional Facility, spoke to reporters and activists on Friday. He described coming into work and seeing blood trails through the prison, inmates threatening suicide with nooses or razor blades and staffing levels so low that made it difficult to monitor the prison. George said sometimes there would be nine officers in the prison that houses 2,200 inmates. The Alabama Department of Corrections did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.