Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 1:48 PM

GOP’s Cheney endorses Virginia Democrat Abigail Spanberger

KTVZ

By SARAH RANKIN
Associated Press

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Republican Rep. Liz Cheney has crossed the political aisle again this election year and endorsed a Democratic colleague in a competitive House race. This time, Cheney is backing former CIA officer Abigail Spanberger as she seeks a third term in a newly redrawn district in northern Virginia. Cheney, who lost her in Wyoming’s primary in August to a challenged backed by Donald Trump, says Spanberger is focused on finding solutions and is “dedicated to serving this country and her constituents and defending our Constitution.” The GOP nominee in Virginia’s 7th Congressional District is Yesli Vega, a county official and former police officer recently endorsed by Trump.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content