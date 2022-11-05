Marcon welcomes French questions on climate ahead of COP27
PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron has released a selfie video on social media platforms asking the public to send him questions about what France should do about climate change and biodiversity. Thousands of responses quickly poured in. Several were hostile or questioned his sincerity. But they also included rigorous questions about fossil fuel subsidies, sea pollution and nuclear energy. Macron will take part in the U.N. climate talks opening in Egypt on Sunday. He promised to respond to the questions starting next week. Macron has pledged to make tackling climate change issues a top priority, but he has come under widespread criticism for not doing enough.