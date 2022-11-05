Monitors say 6 killed in Syria’s shelling of tent settlement

IDLIB, Syria (AP) — First responders and opposition war monitors say Syrian government forces have shelled a tent settlement housing families displaced by the country’s conflict in the rebel-held northwest, killing at least six people and wounding dozens. Sunday’s shelling is the latest violation of a truce reached between Russia and Turkey in March 2020. It ended a Russian-backed government offensive on Idlib province, which is the last major rebel-held stronghold in Syria. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor, reported that government forces fired about 30 rockets toward rebel-held areas, including the Maram camp, Sunday morning killing six and wounding 15. Other activists said six were killed and more than 30 were wounded.

