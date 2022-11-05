Philadelphia police say 9 wounded in shooting outside bar

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police in Philadelphia say at least nine people have been wounded in a shooting outside a bar Saturday night. WCAU reports that police say the victims were shot shortly before 11 p.m. near Kensington and Allegheny avenues. All nine victims were hospitalized and police say two were critical and the others were in stable condition. WPVI-TV reports that police say gunmen emerged from a black vehicle parked in the middle of the block and shot nine people. Police say there are likely to be more victims. There were no immediate arrests.

