Scores of Syrian refugees head home from crisis-hit Lebanon

BEIRUT (AP) — Scores of Syrian refugees have headed home from eastern Lebanon in the second convoy in less than two weeks as Beirut attempts to organize a mass refugee return to the war-torn country. Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency said the “voluntary return” Saturday included 330 Syrians who left from the eastern Bekaa Valley to Syria’s western Qalamoun region. Qalamoun borders Lebanon and years ago witnessed some of the worst fighting of Syria’s 11-year conflict. On Oct. 26, some 700 refugees returned to Syria, becoming the first group to return home in more than two years.

