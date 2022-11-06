Amnesty: Egypt has days to save jailed activist’s life

CAIRO (AP) — The head of Amnesty International says that the proceedings of COP27 will be stained by the death of Egypt’s leading rights activist on a hunger and water strike in prison if Egyptian authorities do not release him within days. Speaking in Cairo Sunday, Amnesty’s chief said the government had no more than 72 hours to save U.K. citizen Alaa Abdel-Fattah’s life. Egypt’s hosting of the climate summit, known as COP27, has trained a spotlight on its human rights record as a wide-reaching crackdown continues under President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi. The conference is being held in Egypt’s Red Sea resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh and starts on Sunday before closing Nov. 18.

