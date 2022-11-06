Apple says iPhone supplies hurt by anti-virus curbs in China

BEIJING (AP) — Apple Inc. is warning customers they’ll have to wait longer to get its latest iPhone models after anti-virus restrictions were imposed on a contractor’s factory in central China. The company gave no details but said the factory operated by Foxconn in the central city of Zhengzhou is “operating at significantly reduced capacity.” Apple said it expects lower shipments of iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models than previously anticipated. It said customers “will experience longer wait times.” Foxconn Technology Group said earlier it had imposed anti-virus measures on the factory in Zhengzhou following virus outbreaks. Access to the industrial zone in Zhengzhou was suspended Wednesday after the city reported 64 coronavirus cases and workers left their factory.

