Asian Americans in Nevada are highly sought-after voters

Asian Americans have emerged as a critical constituency for Republicans and Democrats in electoral battlegrounds. Take Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District, where second-term Democratic Rep. Susie Lee faces a challenge from Republican April Becker. Both are testing whether campaigning on crime, inflation and abortion resonate in predominantly Asian American communities. These neighborhoods in the shadow of the Las Vegas Strip were consolidated into a single district when lawmakers redrew political maps last year. Asian Americans have historically leaned Democratic, but Republicans hope their outreach efforts and economic discontent will win their votes and give them control of the U.S. House of Representatives.

