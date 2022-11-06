Italy stops 35 migrants from getting off rescue ship in port
By COLLEEN BARRY and SALVATORE CAVALLI
Associated Press
CATANIA, Sicily (AP) — Italian authorities have prevented 35 migrants they did not deem vulnerable from getting off a boat in Sicily. The Humanity 1 was carrying 179 rescued passengers when it was given access to the Sicilian port, Officials at the German-run charity SOS Humanity, which operates the ship. challenged Italy’s decision to distinguish passengers considered “vulnerable” or not. It said Sunday that all the passengers qualified for a safe port under international law simply because Italy’s far-right-led government is taking a hard line against privately operated maritime rescue ships. Three other rescue boats run by non-governmental organizations and carrying 900 more people remained at sea. The groups reported spreading infections and food and medical supplies nearing depletion.