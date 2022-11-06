Italy stops 35 migrants from getting off rescue ship in port

CATANIA, Sicily (AP) — Italian authorities have prevented 35 migrants they did not deem vulnerable from getting off a boat in Sicily. The Humanity 1 was carrying 179 rescued passengers when it was given access to the Sicilian port, Officials at the German-run charity SOS Humanity, which operates the ship. challenged Italy’s decision to distinguish passengers considered “vulnerable” or not. It said Sunday that all the passengers qualified for a safe port under international law simply because Italy’s far-right-led government is taking a hard line against privately operated maritime rescue ships. Three other rescue boats run by non-governmental organizations and carrying 900 more people remained at sea. The groups reported spreading infections and food and medical supplies nearing depletion.

By COLLEEN BARRY and SALVATORE CAVALLI Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.