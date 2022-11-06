Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 8:14 AM

Lokedi of Kenya wins NYC Marathon women’s race in her debut

KTVZ

By DOUG FEINBERG
AP Sports Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Sharon Lokedi of Kenya has won the New York City Marathon women’s race in her debut at the event. Lokedi was running her first-ever marathon  andfinished in 2 hours, 23 minutes and 23 seconds. That was just ahead of Lonah Chemtai Salpeter of Israel. Marcel Hug of Switzerland won the men’s wheelchair race for the fifth time by shattering the course record. He tied Kurt Fearnley for most-ever victories in the men’s wheelchair race. Susannah Scaroni won the women’s wheelchair race, also besting the previous course mark. She finished in 1:42:43, which was 21 seconds faster than the old record.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content