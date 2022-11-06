Lokedi of Kenya wins NYC Marathon women’s race in her debut

NEW YORK (AP) — Sharon Lokedi of Kenya has won the New York City Marathon women’s race in her debut at the event. Lokedi was running her first-ever marathon andfinished in 2 hours, 23 minutes and 23 seconds. That was just ahead of Lonah Chemtai Salpeter of Israel. Marcel Hug of Switzerland won the men’s wheelchair race for the fifth time by shattering the course record. He tied Kurt Fearnley for most-ever victories in the men’s wheelchair race. Susannah Scaroni won the women’s wheelchair race, also besting the previous course mark. She finished in 1:42:43, which was 21 seconds faster than the old record.

