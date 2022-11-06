North Korea: Missile tests were practice to attack South, US
BY HYUNG-JIN KIM
Associated Press
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea’s military says its recent barrage of missile tests were practice to attack its rivals’ air bases and warplanes and paralyze operation command systems. The North’s military said Monday its missile tests were reaction to last week’s massive air force drills between the U.S. and South Korea, which Pyongyang views as an invasion rehearsal. The North says its missile tests showed its resolve to counter provocative U.S.-South Korean military drills “more thoroughly and mercilessly.” U.S. and South Korean officials have strongly condemned the North’s missile launches, saying their drills were defensive in nature.