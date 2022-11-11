Congresswoman ahead of developer in seesaw LA mayor’s race
By MICHAEL R. BLOOD
AP Political Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — U.S. Rep. Karen Bass has pulled ahead of developer Rick Caruso in their back-and-forth contest to become mayor of Los Angeles. The billionaire Caruso had been leading by less than a point, but returns released Friday showed Bass gaining the edge as counting continued, also by less than a point. The outcome was not expected to be settled until at least next week. Voters in the nation’s second most populous city had a stark choice. Caruso promises a swing to the political right and wants to expand the police department, while the progressive congresswoman could become the first Black woman to hold the job.