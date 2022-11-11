Unsettled California races could tip US House control

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A handful of closely matched California U.S. House races could determine which party controls the chamber. More than a dozen House races in the state remained in play, though only a handful were seen as tight enough to go either way. It takes 218 seats to control the House. Republicans locked down 211 for far, with Democrats claiming 200. In returns Friday, Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Garcia saw his comfortable lead dip slightly over Democrat Christy Smith in a district north of Los Angeles. In Orange County, Democratic Rep. Katie Porter expanded her narrow lead over Republican Scott Baugh. Millions of ballots remained uncounted statewide.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.