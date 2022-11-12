Artemisia Gentileschi’s 1616 nude to be digitally unveiled

FLORENCE, Italy (AP) — Restorers in the Italian city of Florence have begun a six-month project to clean and digitally unveil a long-censored nude by Artemisia Gentileschi. Gentileschi is one of the most prominent women in the history of Italian art. She is riding a wave of renewed popularity in the #MeToo era. Her painting, the “Allegory of Inclination,” features a life-size female nude, believed to be a self-portrait, that was covered by swirling veils and drapery some 70 years after Gentileschi painted it in 1616. Restorers won’t be able to remove the cover-up strokes due to the risk of damaging the painting underneath. But they will instead produce a digital version of the original, which will be on display beginning next September.

