Surging Montana GOP eyes big prize: US Senate seat in 2024

LOCKWOOD, Mont. (AP) — Republicans emboldened by a string of electoral victories in Montana this midterm election are quickly turning their attention to a prize that has repeatedly eluded them: the U.S. Senate seat held by three-term Democrat Jon Tester that is up for grabs in 2024. That sets up a potential bruising primary battle between the two Republicans who won U.S. House seats Tuesday — former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke and Rep. Matt Rosendale. Zinke told The Associated Press Thursday he considers Tester vulnerable, and will make a decision on whether to seek Tester’s Senate seat next year. Rosendale said Tester should be replaced but the Republican wouldn’t say if he would run.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.