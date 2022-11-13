Slovenia votes for president, could elect first woman

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Slovenia is voting in a presidential election runoff that could elect the small European Union’s country first female head of state. The vote also represents a test for its new liberal government. Liberal candidate Natasa Pirc Musar was leading in the pre-election polls against conservative Anze Logar, although she trailed the former foreign minister in the first round of voting two weeks ago. Since none of the seven contenders who competed in the first round managed to gather more than 50% of the ballots and claim outright victory, Logar and Pirc Musar went forward to a runoff.

