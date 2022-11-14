Arizona measure gives non-citizens in-state college tuition

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona voters have approved an initiative to extend cheaper in-state college tuition to some non-citizen students, cheering supporters who hope the measure’s passage Monday will spark momentum for wider immigration reform in Congress. The Associated Press called the race for Proposition 308 after the latest round of vote releases gave it a big enough lead that the AP determined it could not lose. Arizona joins at least 18 other states including California and Virginia that offer in-state tuition to all students who otherwise qualify regardless of immigration status. The measure and repeals some parts of an earlier initiative banning in-state tuition for non-citizens.

