California woman charged in killings of sister, baby niece

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a California woman and her boyfriend have been charged with the murder of her 18-year-old sister and 3-week-old niece, who were shot in their Fresno home in September. The Fresno County District Attorney’s Office said Monday that 22-year-old Yarelly Solorio-Rivera and 26-year-old Martin Arroyo-Morales were each charged with two counts of murder and a special circumstance of multiple murders in the killings of Yanelly Solorio-Rivera and her baby, Celine. It wasn’t immediately known if either one has an attorney who can speak for them. Fresno police arrested the couple last week and described the motive in the killings as jealousy and sibling rivalry.

