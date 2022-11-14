Cubans, Nicaraguans drive illegal border crossings higher

SAN DIEGO (AP) — U.S. authorities stopped migrants more than 230,000 times on the Mexican border in October, the third-highest month of Joe Biden’s presidency. Customs and Border Protection numbers released late Monday show fewer Venezuelans came after the Biden administration introduced new asylum restrictions on Oct. 12, but increasing arrivals from other countries more than offset that decline. More migrants came from Cuba, Nicaragua, Colombia, Russia and elsewhere. Cubans replaced Venezuelans as the second-largest nationality after Mexicans. The numbers were released after the forced resignation of CBP Commissioner Chris Magnus.

