Kentucky Supreme Court set to weigh statewide abortion bans

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The future of abortion rights in Kentucky is reaching a defining moment before the state’s Supreme Court. Kentucky’s highest court will hear arguments Tuesday over a sweeping abortion ban put in place by Republican lawmakers. It’s the first legal test since voters in Kentucky and three other states signaled support for abortion rights in the midterm election. Kentuckians rejected a ballot measure that would have denied abortion rights in the state’s Constitution. The Kentucky justices will review a challenge to the state’s trigger law that banned nearly all abortions.

By BRUCE SCHREINER and DYLAN LOVAN Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.