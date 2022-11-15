Pakistani PM unwell, tests positive for COVID for 3rd time

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s information minister says Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has tested positive for the coronavirus and is feeling unwell a day after returning from London. She asked the nation in a tweet on Tuesday to pray for his speedy recovery. It’s the third time that Sharif had tested positive for the virus; the first two times were in June 2020 and in January this year. Sharif travelled earlier this month to the Egyptian Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, where he participated at the annual U.N. climate summit, known as COP27. From there, he went on to London on a private trip to see his elder brother, former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. He returned home on Monday.

