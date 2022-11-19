Skip to Content
Quote Box: Reaction to UN climate meet deal on disaster fund

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — “In a historic breakthrough, wealthy nations have finally agreed to create a fund to aid vulnerable countries that are reeling from devastating climate damages.

“This loss and damage fund will be a lifeline for poor families whose houses are destroyed, farmers whose fields are ruined, and islanders forced from their ancestral homes.

“This positive outcome from COP27 is an important step toward rebuilding trust with vulnerable countries.” — Ani Dasgupta, president of the environmental think tank World Resources Institute.

