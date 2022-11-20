1 dead, 2 dozen injured, when bus carrying students crashes

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Authorities say a college student died while more than two dozen other passengers and the driver were injured when a bus returning from a hockey game struck a tree in suburban Boston. Police say the preliminary investigation suggests the bus was returning to Brandeis University from a hockey game at Northeastern University at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday when it crashed in Waltham not far from campus. One student died at the scene. The remaining 26 passengers and the bus driver were taken to area hospitals. Brandeis in a statement Sunday said 17 of the injured had been released from the hospital.

